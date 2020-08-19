New Ipswich resident Matt Patterson was alarmed to see online videos of a large-scale tent revival in town in which organizers and attendees appear not to be wearing masks or socially distancing.
“At any other time, no one would really care about an event like this,” Patterson said. “But in the middle of a pandemic, it’s dangerous and it's selfish.”
The tent revival, organized by the Last Reformation Church, is taking place on the Locke Road property owned by state Rep. Paul Somero.
The videos were posted by the Church to its Facebook page and YouTube.
Somero did not respond to a call and text seeking comment Wednesday. He previously has declined opportunities to comment about the tent revival.
Last Reformation pastor Torben Sondergaard did not respond to a Facebook message on Wednesday seeking comment. He can be seen in videos of the tent revival preaching without a mask. Most attendees also are unmasked.
The revival, which is drawing several hundred people to the town, is expected to last through the coming weekend. Concerns over the revival had selectmen looking at legal options to stop it ahead of time, but that was soon abandoned.
On Aug. 11, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn at gatherings of 100 or more people.
Contacted Wednesday, New Ipswich Select Board Chair David Lage did not know about the videos.
When asked if the town would enforce Sununu’s mask order, Lage declined to comment directly.
“I would refer you to the Governor's executive order,” Lage said.
The order states that the property owner where the gathering takes place is responsible, but that state or local police can enforce the order, if necessary. Police Chief Timothy Carpenter did not respond to multiple calls seeking comment, nor did Town Administrator Scott Butcher.
In an open letter to the community, Carpenter downplayed cause for concern about the tent revival by referring to other New Hampshire events.
“I will politely remind everyone that NH just hosted a NASCAR (race) in the Town of Loudon,” Carpenter wrote. “Participants at that event came from up and down the eastern seaboard that were COVID hotspots.”
Carpenter also noted that Laconia’s annual bike event in a few weeks will have participants “from far and wide.”
Patterson said many people in town are concerned about the revival. Patterson reached out to Somero before the event started with his concerns and received a text reply from Somero.
“You can have my Seat as State Rep. The pay is Awesome,” Somero wrote to Patterson.
Somero went on to say he had been to the beach the week before the revival and there is no cause for concern about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just spent the week at the beach. 1,000s gathered together / NO MASKS. I am not worried - God is in control,” Somero wrote in the text. “Please know TRUTH PREVAILS. God Bless you and Keep you. God’s Peace”
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards issued the following statement:
"Emergency Order 63 requires that people must wear face coverings at scheduled gatherings of 100 people or more, unless household members are seated 6 feet apart from others attending.
"At this time, the state is not aware of any violations of Emergency Order 63 by The Last Reformation gathering. We are reviewing all of the information available regarding the gathering and will continue to do so."
"The Last Reformation gathering falls under the Places of Worship Guidance, which provides that social distancing of 6 feet between household members and others attending must occur.
"It also requires that attendance at the facility, in this case – the tent, must be at 50 percent of the capacity of the facility.
"The tent’s capacity is 400 people but has been set up with 200 chairs to comply with the Guidance."