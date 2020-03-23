CONCORD — COVID-19 has claimed its first life in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident over 60 with “multiple underlying medical conditions,” state public health officials said Monday.
“This is the exact individual that would be at the high-risk factor of someone suffering serious illness with COVID-19 and even death,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
The news over the weekend came as the number of cases in New Hampshire topped 100. The total of 101 includes a growing number of patients who caught the virus without either traveling or coming in known contact with someone who has the disease, officials said.
Thus far, 2,400 New Hampshire residents have been tested for the virus and another nearly 900 tests are pending. There are 11 patients hospitalized with the disease, officials said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the pace of testing will triple in the next several days.
“As testing increases, so will the number of positive cases,” Sununu said.
No shutdown
Sununu continues to resist ordering residents to stay at home and non-essential businesses to close.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined counterparts from at least 10 other states to issue that order, which takes effect Tuesday afternoon.
Sununu and state Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan praised the public’s response to the state’s call to limit close encounters to curb the spread of the disease.
“We need all of us to take steps to distance ourselves from others which can be potentially stressful and isolating,” Chan said.
Sununu said he spoke Monday with both Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and believes there are many similarities between the restrictions these neighboring states have placed on their citizens.
“They very much mimic the actions we are taking here,” Sununu said.
Later he added, “We are on the same page.”
The governor said he’s not discouraging out-of-state residents with second homes from visiting here as long as they practice proper social distancing and other steps to keep themselves and others around them healthy.
“We aren’t saying you cannot come up here. If folks want to come up and use their homes … it is understandable that they want to get out of the city,” Sununu said.
“As long as they are being responsible, we simply encourage people to be smart about it.”
Day care assistance
Baker and Scott have ordered wholesale closure of day care centers except those that serve parents who are first responders and other essential workers. Sununu said parents and day care operators in New Hampshire have urged him to keep them open.
The state is working to create a volunteer network that can assist those who have to remain in their homes and a plan to provide some financial support so that cash-strapped day care centers can remain open.
Remote learning
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Sununu also gave an update on remote learning; Monday was the first day that instruction was to be offered in all school districts.
According to the Department of Education, about a third of school districts were implementing remote teaching for the first time.
“We should be proud of our educational system as we deal with this crisis,” Edelblut said.
Mystery company
In his Sunday briefing, President Trump said officials with an unidentified New Hampshire company in the metal fabricating business had offered to start making hospital equipment such as ventilators.
Sununu said he hadn’t spoken to Trump about the matter and didn’t know which company he was referring to.
“There are three or four of different entities I’m aware of,” Sununu said.
“Some want to make the entire device. Some want to make smaller parts. Some want to offer 3D printers because there’s a real demand for them,” he said.