The Sullivan County assisted living home in Unity is shutting down to visitors as all residents are tested for COVID-19.
“Visits will be reevaluated once we know the results of this week’s tests,” Administrator Ted Purdy said.
The Sullivan County home recently had a resident experiencing upper-respiratory symptoms who was transferred to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, Purdy said. The resident was given a rapid result test, which came back positive for COVID-19, he said.
A subsequent PCR test came back negative. Purdy said he and other staff have been in contact with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services about containing the potential for exposure to coronavirus.
New Hampshire long-term care facilities have been hardest hit during the pandemic, with the majority of the state’s 715 COVID-19 related deaths coming from outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Changes to dining and enhanced personal protective equipment are among precautions for the residents while they are all tested this week to make sure there is no COVID-19 among the population, Purdy said.
All staff at the Unity home are tested for COVID-19 weekly, and residents are generally tested if they are symptomatic. The Sullivan County home has been free from COVID-19 since the pandemic measure went into effect in March.
The home is also careful about per diem staff, only using nurses who have agreed to only work at the Unity home.
Woodlawn Care Center in Newport came out of quarantine just before Christmas after an exposure earlier this month. The home experienced a severe outbreak in the fall in which nearly all of the more than 40 residents and about a dozen staff members fell ill.
Woodlawn administrator Chris Martin reported that staff and residents started getting the COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, one of the first facilities in the state to get the vaccine.
Visitors are now allowed at the nursing home.