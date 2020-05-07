CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and one of his political rivals traded potshots with one another over the state's response to COVID-19 in back-to-back appearances on talk radio Thursday.
The fireworks between Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and Sununu followed the council’s decision Wednesday to block $950 million of state government spending in June.
Councilors said the vote was a protest to get the governor to defend in more detail his spending decisions to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sununu, a two-term, Newfields Republican, said he was upset by the council's action on the same day the state announced 19 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care settings, by far the deadliest day since the onset of the outbreak.
“We had 20 deaths in long-term care centers and these guys are trying to get political headlines. How is that appropriate? How is that in the public good?” Sununu said on New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath, an iHeartRadio program.
Sununu said he gave the council much more information than the five-member panel usually gets about a government spending warrant every month.
“I thought better, frankly, of a lot of these individuals, but they are bowing to the political party,” said Sununu, a former executive councilor himself before first winning election as governor in 2016.
“It is a bad move every single time. I am hoping at some time they just stop the nonsense and let us do our job.”
Volinsky says Sununu has 'fake outrage'
A short time later, Volinsky came on the air with Heath and called Sununu’s response “fake outrage” for waiting until Thursday to express it.
“I think the governor’s ranting on the radio the day after when he didn’t have the courage of his convictions to say anything to us when we took the vote yesterday,” Volinsky said..
“This isn’t a partisan issue; the governor is trying to turn it into politics and it’s good government, it’s transparency, it’s accountability, and it is doing the job I was elected to do,” the candidate for governor said.
Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, joined the three Democrats on the council to block passage of the treasurer’s warrant. Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, was the lone opponent to tabling this item.
Within an hour of the radio exchange, Volinsky took to social media and turned up the heat further.
“The governor is a coward. This was a bipartisan vote to demand transparency of taxpayer dollars in a time of crisis,” Volinsky tweeted. “Sununu’s Trump-style fearmongering & publicly demeaning an entire branch of government is appalling.”
Early on in pandemic, Dems backed Sununu
Democratic legislative leaders last month sued Sununu, maintaining their Legislative Fiscal Committee had to give approval to any of Sununu’s spending decisions. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge dismissed the suit, but legislative lawyers late last week asked the jurist to reconsider that ruling.
As the impact of this disease enters its third month in New Hampshire, there are growing signs that Sununu’s critics want to make the governor's performance a 2020 election issue.
Early on, Democratic lawmakers and even his opponents were solidly behind Sununu’s actions as the incumbent’s popularity reached all-time highs in independent polls.
But Volinsky and the fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, of late, have actively questioned the governor’s response.
After Sununu said Wednesday his team was ramping up testing of long-term care staff and residents across the state, Feltes suggested too-slow action by the state led to 78 percent of the deaths occurring in long-term care here, one of the highest rates in the nation.
“Today’s announcement is a good step, though unfortunate Gov. Sununu didn’t adopt this weeks ago, because families may not have lost loved ones and we might not be in as dire of a situation as we now face,” Feltes said in a statement.
Volinsky has demanded Sununu provide the rationale for how he parsed out some of a $50 million fund of no-interest loans to healthcare providers including $1.6 million to Convenient MD, whose chief executive contributed to Sununu’s election campaign.
“I don’t understand why the governor is hiding information about why he is giving away money to insiders,” Volinsky said.
Sununu said Convenient MD has done a “fantastic job” as the state’s no-bid provider of mobile testing and called such questions about his ties to company executives “political nonsense” that he would not answer.