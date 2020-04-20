Not everyone serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic is being paid.
McGregor Memorial EMS is a 911 volunteer ambulance service covering the communities of Durham, Madbury and Lee, as well as the University of New Hampshire’s campus.
Close to 70 members of the community and 40 UNH students volunteer to work for the department annually.
In March, McGregor Memorial EMS volunteers logged 3,253 hours, which is a record they will likely break in April.
During this month, 2,219 hours have been served by more than 50 people so far, and they are on track to have 30% more volunteer hours than last April.
Executive Director Chris Lemelin said that in recent weeks, they have seen an average of three to four patients a week with potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Only a handful of those patients have tested positive, he said.
Lemelin said their community and student volunteers have N95 masks, protective head coverings and other gear to ensure they are safe.
He said their bravery has been inspiring to him and other staff members.
“It’s just really inspiring to see them step forward and make sure that the community is taken care of,” Lemelin said.
Marcia Parma is a Somersworth resident who has been volunteering with McGregor Memorial EMS for six years.
Parma spends two days a week volunteering in Durham and three days a week working at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
“Because things have changed in the community, and the world, with the pandemic, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to change what I’m doing. I’m here to provide a service to the community,” Parma said of her volunteerism.
Nicholas Brown, of Dover, is a sophomore at UNH studying homeland security. He said that he and other students continue to volunteer despite COVID-19 concerns because they want to make a difference.
“We wear more protective gear now. We try to take care of ourselves, and keep ourselves and our patients healthy, but the same goal is still in place. We’re going to continue to go forward and continue to serve,” Brown said.
Maria McMillan, a UNH junior from Lexington, Mass., who is studying clinical psychology and public health, and Ayla Wamser, a UNH senior from Dunbarton who is studying biomedical science, spoke last week about how people can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through proper social distancing.
“It’s very, very important. I feel as if some people don’t understand how socially distancing themselves or staying home can affect others … Social distancing yourself can save lives and it has been saving lives,” McMillan said.
Wamser understands that is hard for people to socially distance themselves.
“You feel like you’re doing nothing, which is precisely what you need to be doing,” Wamser said.
During a video conference chat with the New Hampshire Union Leader last week, Lemelin, Parma, Brown, McMillan and Wamser were wearing masks and sitting apart from each other.
For more information, visit mcgregorems.org.