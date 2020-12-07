The Manchester homeless man who died in a tent fire on Saturday had acquired an indoor propane heater two days before the fire, two volunteers who work with the homeless said on Monday.
The Mr. Buddy propane heater was still in its box when a man known as Gary showed it to the two volunteers on Thursday, the two told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
They believe Gary is the man who died during Saturday’s snowstorm in a homeless encampment along train tracks that run behind Willow Street.
“He was very friendly, always smiled, very appreciative,” said Jamie Demingway, a volunteer with New Hampshire Mutual Aid Relief. The loosely organized group of activists provide food and essentials to homeless people.
She spoke on Monday outside a homeless camp off Elm Street.
The death has sharpened focus on efforts by officials with the city of Manchester and social service agencies to find space to shelter homeless people this winter. City officials say an “active count” in the last 30 days found 155 people unsheltered people in the city, but officials caution that counts had been much higher over the summer.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan said about 30 homeless camps are located around the city.
Meanwhile, police acknowledged the death of another homeless person last week.
The body of Justin Dexter, 40, was found beneath the Bridge Street bridge on the morning of Dec. 1 by someone walking in the area.
Dexter had no permanent address, and died alone, police spokesman Heather Hamel said.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, said Hamel, who referred a reporter to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner for more information.
The situation with homelessness has come to the forefront as shelters reduce their density and thousands of people have lost their jobs. Two weeks ago, officials with the state departments of Justice and Health and Human Services cleared out dozens of homeless people living in tents beside the Hillsborough County courthouse.
And last week, city officials announced three locations for possible emergency shelters, only to see them fall through for various reasons. The organization that operates the city's largest shelter, Families in Transition, has said it is in negotiations with a landlord, and an announcement seems imminent.
Goonan said fire officials also know the man who died Saturday as Gary, but have not confirmed a last name. Firefighters routinely visit camps, and Gary was known to them, Goonan said.
“These are the types of things I worry about, exactly what happened,” Goonan said.
He said firefighters discourage homeless people from using heaters in tents, but no state law specifically forbids the practice.
“I certainly don’t like to have them (heaters) out there, but at the same time, they’re fighting temperatures that could kill them also,” Goonan said.
One of the people cleared from the courthouse, Calvin Atwood, said he uses a Mr. Buddy heater, the same brand Gary had acquired. A quart-sized container of propane will last several hours, Atwood said.
He said Gary may not have tightened the tank to the intake valve. Danger also exists once the fuel runs out and the tank has to be removed, he said.
Demingway said Gary was in his late 40s or early 50s. She does not know why he was homeless, but he appeared to be functional. While he drank on occasion, he never overdid it, she said.
Just recently, volunteers gave him a package of socks, and he only took two or three pairs, she said.
“What he wanted was very minimal, just what he needed. He wanted to make sure we could help everybody else,” Demingway said .
She showed a reporter a list of essentials that Gary had recently requested: a pair of jeans, a hoodie, a tarp. The items were still in her car on Monday.
Demingway said she will no longer provide propane for homeless campers.
“When we heard about it on Saturday, I said ‘I pray it’s not him, I pray it’s not him,’” Hemingway said. “Then I found out and started crying.”