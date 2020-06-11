DURHAM – A partisan fight over deadlines likely spelled the end of major business by the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the rest of the 2020 legislative session.
The House met Thursday in the Whittemore Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire for the first time since COVID-19 closed the State House in mid-March. The spacious, ice hockey venue allowed the large legislative body to maintain social distancing.
The event was only the second time in its history that the House met outside the State House. The first time was during the Civil War when House sessions were moved a short-distance away to the Merrimack County Superior Court building in Concord.
The shutdown of legislative session meant the deadlines for acting on bills in the House in late May had already passed. To keep those bills alive and change the deadlines Thursday required a two-thirds vote of the House.
But House Republicans complained that they weren’t properly consulted in adopting these deadline changes. The vote to change those deadlines was 199-143, 30 shy of the two-thirds majority required.
“Today showed that Republicans will do all they can to exploit this pandemic for raw political gain," House Majority Leader Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey, said in a statement. "By blocking revised House deadlines, which were necessitated by COVID-19 and the state of emergency, Republicans are saying ‘no’ to the very concept of doing their job.”
Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said House Republicans had agreed to change these deadlines last March but that a bipartisan group to work on those changes met only once.
“We could have worked out a bipartisan plan to move forward,” he said.
The 24-member state Senate is scheduled to meet next Tuesday in Representatives Hall, which is the chamber for the 400-person House.
The House did approve one bill that in the future would permit restaurant owners to sell growlers -- large, typically-glass containers for beer a patron can take home.
Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, said many restaurants that closed due to the pandemic lost large amounts of draft beer because it went stale.