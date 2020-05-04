MANCHESTER – What if this November instead of the usual 10 percent of voters casting absentee ballots, 50 percent do so using a new interpretation of state election law that allows anyone to claim COVID-19 as a “disability?”
Does creating social distancing at the polling place force election officials to find larger field houses or even renting tent-like structures to replace their too-cozy polling place?
These and other thorny questions confront a select panel Secretary of State Bill Gardner created to advise him on how best to ensure safe and fair elections in the face of this pandemic.
“Given the unprecedented challenges to voting posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the concerns about the security and conduct of the September and November elections, we are taking steps to ensure that every person who chooses to vote, or work at the polls, will be able to do so despite whatever obstacles might exist at the time,” Gardner said. “We will be prepared in the event of a worst case scenario.”
The Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support holds its first of three business sessions this week starting Tuesday.
Longtime State Ballot Law Commission Chairman and Manchester lawyer Brad Cook chairs this bipartisan group with three Democrats, three Republicans and three men and three women.
Spending federal grant first focus
The group's initial focus will be to make recommendations to Gardner on how to spend $3.2 million in election security federal money that came to New Hampshire two weeks ago as part of the CARES Act to help states and communities battle COVID-19.
Like the $1.25 billion CARES block grant given to the state, these monies can only be spent for election expenses the virus causes.
“We have one polling place in Bedford. Let’s say the town decides to advance social distancing and encourage more to come to the polls, they create a second polling place. This grant could not be used for that first polling place but could cover all the expenses of the second,” Cook said.
“Fortunately the guidance we have received gives states and communities a lot of flexibility, which is ideal because as we know, even though it’s a federal election, these are state functions and they can vary greatly, state to state.”
The panel includes Cook and three other lawyers, but they will rely on the advice of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s election law unit.
Other members of the panel are Kate Hanna, a former legal counsel to Gov. John Lynch and ex-state representative from Keene; State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, who chairs the municipal affairs committee in the Senate and is a gastroenterologist; Eugene Van Loan of Bedford, an election law expert who’s played a major role in some of the state’s most contested races in history; Kathy Seaver, Farmington town clerk for 41 years and past president of New Hampshire’s town and city clerk’s association, and Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, and past chair of the House Election Laws Committee.
Gardner and MacDonald’s team will address the group Tuesday, town and city clerks will testify on Wednesday and moderators and supervisors of the checklist will speak on Thursday.
Seeking public comment
The committee will take public comment Tuesday and Thursday this week.
“There are a lot of people interested in this subject, and they come from all sorts of opinions,” Cook said. “We want to hear from all of them.”
All these meetings remotely begin at 2 p.m.
The hyperlink to the meeting is: https://zoom.us/j/97667242703?pwd=VGZZVDJTQXVMYVoxZ3dUbVQ1VEVGZz09
The meeting ID is 976 6724 2703, and the password is 511347.
Cook said the lion’s share of the panel’s work will be done this month as the group grapples with a fast-approaching political calendar.
For example, June 2 is the deadline for anyone who wishes to change their party affiliation so they can take part in the September primary of their choice.
State law requires this form be presented in person, but local clerks’ offices are not open to the public.
“We’ve got to look at that; do we allow these forms to be mailed or e-mailed?” Cook said.
Let candidates file remotely?
Then a day later on June 3, the 10-day filing period for candidates begins. This is a biennial ritual in which hopefuls visit Gardner's office at the State House to turn in their papers and pay the filing fee.
“Should we permit all candidates to not file in person if that’s their choice? This is one of many examples in which our committee has to closely watch developments from Gov. Chris Sununu with regards to Stay at Home 3.0 if there is one and beyond,” Cook said.
The federal guidance also urges states and communities to incorporate "drive up" voting at polling places as much as feasible.
The committee will also discuss ways in which the state can promote high voter turnout despite the pandemic, he said.
“We don’t have early voting in New Hampshire. However, in every city or town we permit folks to come and turn their absentee ballots in,” Cook said.
“So why couldn’t you have a week or two before the election at couple of places in town you could have people walk in and actually vote as only absentee ballots are now allowed," he said. “There are a lot of things we are talking about and playing with in this limited window we have to make our findings.”