WARNER — The town of Warner and the family of a resident at Pine Rock Manor have both reported a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
On its website, the town announced that the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Vigil, which had been scheduled for Monday, was canceled “as a COVID outbreak at the Pine Rock nursing home in Warner has skyrocketed from 1 case to 35 cases overnight.
An abundance of caution is in order so that we can keep our elders as safe as possible.”
A message left for Richard Deschenes, who has been executive director at Pine Rock Manor, was not returned Monday.
According to its website, Pine Rock Manor is a subsidiary of Blue Harbor Senior Living which operates senior-living communities in multiple sates, and has three in New Hampshire: Pine Rock Manor; the Pines of Newmarket; and Kirkwood Corners in Lee. It provides assisted living and memory care
Maureen McQuillan McCartney, said her father William McQuillan, has lived at Pine Rock for some 10 months.
McCartney said her father, despite a little cough, “is doing OK,” and has no other symptoms, adding that she is flying up from Orlando, Fla., where she lives, on Oct. 22, “and if I can stand outside the window and wave to him I will.”
The McQuillans hail from Newtown, Conn., where William met his late wife Eileen – “they were high school sweethearts,” McCartney explained. They married and had four children.
Later, William’s career took him and his family down to Miami, Fla.
When Eileen died five years ago, McCartney said her dad, who is 85, “just declined very quickly,” and continues to suffer from dementia.
He readily recognizes her when they Facetime, though, and McCartney said she looked forward to seeing him for the first time at Pine Rock Manor.
While she declined to identify whom she spoke with Sunday at Pine Rock Manor, McCartney said she was “heartbroken” to learn that her dad tested positive and fearful for him because of his age.
McCartney said despite the outbreak, she is satisfied that Pine Rock Manor has done and is doing everything it can to keep its residents and staff safe.
McCartney said she spoke publicly about her dad’s travails “to let people know that this virus is continuing to rear its ugly head.”