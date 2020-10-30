State health officials warn that another person who has since tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed others in Atkinson Resort and Country Club restaurants.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said someone who tested positive spent time at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club last weekend.
Anyone who was in the club’s Stagecoach Grille or Merrill’s Tavern on Saturday, Oct. 24 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Oct. 25 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Oct. 26 between 4 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. is advised to be wary of COVID-19 symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headache, runny nose or loss of taste and smell.
Earlier this week, state health officials warned of potential COVID-19 exposure in the Merrill’s Tavern area of the club on Oct. 21 between noon and 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 22 between noon and 11:30 p.m.
State health officials are directly notifying people who were known to be in close contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19, but said they may not have reached everyone who was at the restaurants at those times.
This week, Gov. Chris Sununu announced restaurants would begin collecting contact information from restaurant-goers, to make it easier for state health officials to contact them if someone in the restaurant tests positive for COVID-19. Massachusetts has collected contact information from diners since June, when that state started letting restaurants serve people indoors again.