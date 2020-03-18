To help restaurants weather the storm from an order to sell takeout only, Gov. Chris Sununu said a plan is in the works to allow restaurants to serve beer and wine to go in closed containers.
Most restaurants are not allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption based on their licenses.
Sununu announced the plan on Twitter Tuesday night.
"Appreciate the sacrifice many are making throughout these #COVID19 developments," he wrote. "We are working on a plan to allow for closed container beer and wine alongside takeout food from your favorite New Hampshire restaurants. More to come tomorrow." — Staff Report
Valley Regional reports first Sullivan County COVID-19 case
Claremont’s Valley Regional Hospital is reporting that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the hospital put out Wednesday morning.
Valley Regional operates a testing site for the novel coronavirus. The patient is currently recovering and being monitored, the hospital said. This is the first COVID-19 patient reported in Sullivan County.
“All proper precautions were taken with this patient to ensure the least amount of risk to our colleagues, patients, and visitors,” the statement reads.
Hospital staff is working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to identify all of the people the penitent has had close contact with in the recent days.
The hospital has instituted a general visitor ban for the time being, though it may allow some visitors on case by case basis.
“We urgently request cooperation from our community to adhere to these temporary restrictions that are so important to mitigate the spread of the virus,” the statement reads.
As of Tuesday afternoon's DHHS corronavirus briefing there were no confirmed cases in Sullivan County.
- Damien Fisher, Union Leader Correspondent
Restaurants continue to be hit
MANCHESTER — One of the newest establishments on Elm Street will close until the all clear for guests to return.
BluAqua Restrobar, which opened at 930 Elm St. in January, is taking a break during the ban on dining.
"We will get through this," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "We will come back bigger and better than ever! We look forward to seeing you on the other side of this. Stay safe." — Staff Report
NH State Library suspends statewide Inter-library Loan service due to COVID-19
Due to the current State of Emergency directives in New Hampshire regarding COVID-19 and current Center for Disease Control recommendations regarding behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19, the New Hampshire State Library will suspend its statewide inter-library loan operations beginning on March 18, with a projected end date of April 3.
Inter-library loan allows patrons to borrow items that may not be part of their own library’s collection but are available from another library in New Hampshire. The State Library coordinates this service; more than 500,000 items are delivered through inter-library loan in New Hampshire each year.
Van deliveries from the State Library to participating libraries throughout New Hampshire will cease during this time, and all online Inter-library Loan activities will be shut down as well.
Interrupting this service is an important step to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reflects the current closed status of the many libraries across the state.
The State Library will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation by April 3 to assess whether an extension of the inter-library loan service suspension is warranted at that time.
Part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the N.H. State Library promotes excellence in libraries and library services to all New Hampshire residents, by assisting libraries and the people of New Hampshire with rapid access to library and informational resources through the development and coordination of a statewide library/information system; by meeting the informational needs of New Hampshire’s state, county and municipal governments and its libraries; and by serving as a resource for New Hampshire. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
- Shelly Angers, N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources