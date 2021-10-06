Bowing to mounting political pressure, Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, quit Wednesday afternoon as chairman of the Joint Legislative Fiscal and House Finance committees after sharing a conspiracy-laden manifesto about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Considering the recent controversy surrounding an email that I sent and the side circus this has created, I wish to remove myself as chairman," Weyler wrote in his resignation letter to House Speaker Sherman Packard.
Packard promoted committee vice chairman and seven-term state Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, to replace Weyler in both roles.
“Representative Weyler and I spoke about my deep concerns of the content in his emails and comments during committee meetings," Packard said in a statement.
"He realizes his error in judgement and recognizes it has compromised his ability to lead the House Finance Committee and Joint Fiscal Committee both now and moving forward."
Weyler, a 79-year-old retired airline pilot and Air Force veteran, will remain serving his 17th two-year term in the House.
“Representative Weyler has a long history of service to this state and is an invaluable resource. His institutional knowledge is unmatched. He will continue to serve the people of his district honorably,” Packard said.
Weyler's move came after Gov. Chris Sununu had joined leaders in the New Hampshire Democratic Party calling for him to step aside.
"I am glad to see Representative Weyler resign as chair of the Fiscal Committee and I look forward to working with the committee on future state funding measures," Sununu said in a statement on Wednesday. "As elected officials in positions of leadership, we must hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards."
The documents Weyler shared contained conspiracy theories that COVID deaths were driven by a plot orchestrated out of Vatican City, Washington, D.C., and London.
Among other claims Weyler passed on were the vaccine contained octopus-like creatures and vaccinated parents were having babies with “pitch black” eyes and premature aging.
Weyler further shared the views of anti-vaccine activist and lawyer Thomas Renz, who has sued several states over COVID-19 restrictions. Renz has alleged the federal government has deliberately hidden the rising number of senior citizens who died after getting the vaccine.
“These people have declared war on the American people for money and power,” Renz said in a 20-minute video Weyler asked to be shared with all members of the Fiscal Committee and the Executive Council.
In response, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Renz's allegations were unfounded, and she linked to a Washington Post investigation into the activist.
“Please read the following article on the person featured in that video,” Shibinette said in answering Weyler’s email.
“These are not who the department would consider ‘credible sources’. It is the department’s goal to utilize our public health dollars to ensure access to safe and effective COVID vaccine. We will need to expand these programs as we roll out booster shots to the frail and elderly and provide access to children aged 5-11 years when approved.”
Sununu told to butt out
Earlier Wednesday, the second-highest-ranking Republican in the House fired back at Sununu.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said the controversy was a private personnel matter for legislative leaders to resolve, and it obscured what he called a “horribly, thought-out contract” for the state to accept $27 million in federal immunization grant money, a move tabled by the Executive Council last month.
“We don’t go banging on the governor’s door demanding changes in executive office personnel; I am not sure why he’s banging on ours,” Smith said on "Good Morning New Hampshire" with Jack Heath. “We are equal branches of government.”
Smith said vaccination contracts commit the state to carry out Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates once the president makes them final later this fall.
“Nobody is talking about the contract and the underlying issue about this poorly worded, horribly-thought out contract that binds the state to these ridiculous mandates that haven’t even been written yet,” Smith said.
Sununu denied Smith's contention and has vowed to join a suit against the mandate once it becomes official.
Sununu has asked Attorney General John Formella to produce an analysis of the language in the immunization contracts for the Republican-led Executive Council.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, a liberal interest group, said Sununu and Packard tolerated Weyler's views for too long.
“This resignation is a step in the right direction but comes weeks too late," Rice Hawkins said, a view echoed by House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester.
"Governor Sununu and Speaker Packard should have immediately removed Weyler last month when he got into a verbal altercation with one of our state’s top public health officials and spread disinformation and conspiracy theories."
A Democratic member of that committee, 11-term State Rep. Peter Leishman of Peterborough, said Wednesday Smith was right and Sununu should have let legislative leaders resolve the matter.
“He should stay out of the fight; it’s a House issue,” Leishman said a short time before Weyler stepped aside.
Leishman had thought Packard would retain Weyler, a fiscally and socially-conservative Republican who remains popular with the House GOP caucus.
“I joked the other day that I’ve heard Ken share even crazier ideas before,” Leishman said.
“The fact is there are a lot of Republicans who are uncomfortable with how the governor handled himself during the pandemic. I sympathize with the situation the speaker finds himself these days; it’s hard even to keep people in your own party happy.”
The fiscal committee is next scheduled to meet Oct. 22.