Ritchie Torres, 32, a New York City councilman from the Bronx, first had nothing more than a “general sickly feeling.” Then came a bad headache. But for Torres, the worst effects of COVID-19 so far have been mental: “It is psychologically unsettling to know I am carrying a virus that could harm my loved ones.”
The Rev. Jadon Hartsuff, 42, an Episcopal priest in Washington, D.C., felt drained after a Sunday service on Feb. 23. The next day at the gym, his muscles ached. He became fatigued, feverish, slightly dizzy. “I kept telling people I felt spongy,” he recalls. “Like a kitchen sponge.”
Mike Saag, 64, an infectious disease doctor in Alabama, developed a cough, like a smoker’s hack. He was tired, his mind foggy. “This is not something anybody wants to go through,” he said. “I implore everyone to stay at home!”
These stories were offered in recent days by people in the United States who know COVID-19 intimately.
It can be a severe illness, even deadly. It can induce intense fatigue and trigger a recurring cough and intermittent fever. This is a slow-developing illness, and it lingers, the whole process typically playing out in weeks.
Patients with COVID-19 report a psychological toll. The disease is unfamiliar. A natural reaction is anxiety.
Jim, a 34-year-old from Long Island who asked that his full name be withheld, had mild symptoms for several days and then developed shortness of breath, fever and chest pains.
“The fear is real,” he said. “It’s impossible not to be scared at times that it’s just going to take this insane turn into uncontrollably bad.”
Saag teaches at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He became sick after a drive from the Northeast back to Alabama, and ended up experiencing rigors — his body shaking uncontrollably.
His advice to other victims: “Stay calm. Monitor yourself. The No. 1 thing to keep an eye on is breathing. If it becomes difficult to breathe, you should really get to a facility.”
Torres tested positive for the coronavirus March 16 after his chief of staff tested positive the previous weekend. Torres is under quarantine. He has been asking deliverers to drop off his meals at a safe distance.
“To feel so helplessly dependent is a painful adjustment for me,” he said. “The virus preys upon our need to be human, our need for social and physical affection. I struggle with depression, and the virus has left me struggling even more so.”
He added, “If you are young and a millennial and healthy, it is tempting to feel a false sense of security. That delusion could not be farther from the truth.”
Mark and Jerri Jorgensen and their friend Carl Goldman were among the passengers on the Diamond Princess. Jerri Jorgensen, 65, of St. George, Utah, tested positive after the ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, and was placed in quarantine. Authorities took her off the ship and placed her in isolation, but she never felt any symptoms.
“I never had a sore throat or headache or anything,” she said. She stayed in a hospital for 14 days until she tested negative twice.
Goldman, 67, who owns a radio station in Santa Clarita, Calif., tested negative while on the ship, but on the State Department-sponsored evacuation flight home, he fell asleep and woke up with a 103-degree fever. He was quickly quarantined in the back of the plane with plastic sheeting between him and the other passengers. By the time they landed in the States about eight hours later, his fever was gone.
“I had no headache, no sore throat, no sneezing, no dripping of the nose, no body aches. Just a dry cough,” he said. He had some shortness of breath for three or four days while walking around or talking, but nothing that required treatment. The cough lasted two weeks.
He was taken to the University of Nebraska for treatment. He and 12 other COVID-19 patients were isolated from one another, but they had a group “town hall” conference call each day with the doctors.
Goldman was one of the last to be discharged.
“We would cheer when they finally tested someone negative,” he said.
Mark Jorgensen, 55, tested positive while in quarantine on Feb. 22.
“When they told me, I felt like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I felt fine,” he recalled. They flew him to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he continued to feel fine.
Jorgensen is a two-time kidney transplant recipient taking immunosuppressants. As of the week of March 22, he said, he was still testing positive for the disease, but the hospital released him to home quarantine.
A Syracuse, N.Y., woman in her 20s, who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, said her first symptom was shortness of breath. She began to cough and feel tired, as though she’d just finished a sprint.
“I feel like, because I’m so young my symptoms weren’t that big — but it definitely caught me off guard,” she said. “I haven’t felt anything like it. I’ve never had the flu before.”
“I got tremendously worse,” she said. Her temperature rose to 101, along with a headache that she described as “the worst part of my entire experience.”
In Syracuse, a physician’s office agreed to give her a test. The test results came back positive. The health commissioner there ordered the family to quarantine at home.
Hartsuff did not realize he had COVID-19 until news broke on March 8 that a fellow priest in Washington, the Rev. Timothy Cole, had tested positive. They’d seen each other at a conference more than two weeks earlier. Hartsuff quickly informed his church that he’d been sick and was getting a test. The positive result came back three days later.
He doesn’t know whether he transmitted the infection to anyone at his church, but he’s feeling guilty that he didn’t self-quarantine earlier.
“I wasn’t staying home, I wasn’t staying away from church, and I have a lot of guilt around that,” he said by phone.
Now more than two weeks after his symptoms began, Jim from Long Island is still having difficulty breathing. He’s been living in the guest room downstairs while his wife and two children live upstairs. They leave him food at the door.
Alison McGrath Howard, a Washington clinical psychologist with COVID-19, said of her illness, “I’ve never had anything like this. The symptoms feel unfamiliar to me, and therefore I don’t know how to mentally make sense of them.”
The symptoms come and go. She feels better — for a while.
“And then I take my dog outside and feel like I’m going to fall down,” she said. “And my fever is gone, and then it comes back. And while I have been sicker with other things like bronchitis or stomach viruses or really bad colds, this feels like a constant fatigue. It’s the weirdest thing.”
Anne Kornblut, 47, a Facebook executive and former reporter and editor for The Post, developed a headache earlier this month, not long after she returned to her home in California after a trip to New York City.
“I had to get in bed and go to sleep. It hit me like a truck,” she said.
Her symptoms came and went. At times, she felt just “under the weather.” Although she didn’t think she had COVID-19, she managed to get a test and was on the treadmill, feeling better, when her doctor called and said she was positive.
She posted her story on Facebook: “The health department called to inform me to stay away from everyone, including my children. So who should take care of them if my husband tests positive, too? ‘We haven’t had that scenario yet,’ the public health nurse said, offering to call me back.”
A few days later, her fever had spiked again, and she had another terrible headache. And her husband had tested positive.
Vongkiatkajorn Kanyakrit contributed to this report.