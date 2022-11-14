Nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic, the long-lasting consequences of COVID-19 are becoming more evident. What we don’t know: the exact causes of long COVID. What we don’t have: a test to diagnose the condition.

Most people who develop COVID recover quickly, but a subset suffer new or ongoing health problems that are first identified at least four weeks after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Washington Post’s Gretchen Reynolds contributed to this report.