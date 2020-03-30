Pro sports leagues have suspended or canceled their seasons. Gyms across the country have gone dark. Teleworkers sweat to the instructions of online fitness experts in their own homes. Sports and social exercise, as we know them, are over. Recent instructions from federal, state and local governments for containing the coronavirus include avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, which would include many outdoor amateur sports.
How should these athletes cope? Are board games and e-sports the only safe outlets for those who enjoy connecting through friendly competition? And what about sports that can involve smaller groups, such as running, cycling and tennis? After a weekend spent mostly indoors, I met a — healthy — tennis friend for a game, skipping our customary fist bump. Other players filled the courts around us. How much danger were we putting ourselves and others in?
I spoke with directors and coaches of amateur leagues to learn how they’re interpreting and applying these directives, and with medical experts for their guidance about engaging in sports over the coming weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people rule out sports such as basketball, softball and volleyball.
“Being cooped up inside is not great for anyone’s mental health,” said Julie Fischer, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Georgetown University. She added that it’s best, whenever possible, to enjoy activities with household members who have similar risk exposures.
Concerns about exposure caused Anne Hyman, president of Washington area Potomac Pedalers, to cancel all events until further notice. The week before, Hyman, who has a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, had asked cyclists to maintain six bike lengths of distance to avoid passing through the “respiratory signature” of the rider ahead of them. Ultimately, she decided that wasn’t enough. “I can’t risk the lives of people in my cycling club and their communities,” she said, noting also the prospect of riders injuring themselves in falls and taking up precious hospital space and resources.
Like Hyman, Jean Knaack is trying to adapt. Knaack, executive director of the Road Runners Club of America, said organizers have been forced to cancel more than 1,500 events. “Most clubs are still encouraging members to run,” she wrote in an email, “but alone or in small groups of two or three.” She thinks group runs should be reserved for close friends or family.
Author Alex Hutchinson, a former miler for the Canadian national team, has reluctantly decided to run by himself. “The six-foot rule seemed reasonable when we were side-by-side, but I was less comfortable when one person was ahead of the other,” he said. “And in practice, it was hard to avoid getting closer when other people were on the path.”
And tennis? One Maryland parks system asked people to refrain from handling any surfaces likely touched by others. It is unclear if tennis balls qualify (the U.S. Tennis Association has suspended all events). To mitigate the risk of the ball spreading the disease, players must use common sense, said Fischer, such as not touching their own faces or coughing into their hands while playing, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available before and after playing. “If you’re taking these precautions, and you are both outside on opposite ends of the tennis court, you are really posing very minimal risk of transmission in that setting, especially if everyone maintains that social distancing discipline.” She also advised using hand sanitizer to disinfect gated entrances.
Andy Gunther, an avid player from Bethesda, Md., suggested an additional measure: Mix in orange tennis balls. You pick up only the orange balls; your opponent retrieves the green ones.
The U.S. Tennis Association has published ideas for kids and adults alike practicing at home during the pandemic.
While nearly everyone I spoke with thought the best approach was playing with one’s own household, second best might be virtual sports.
Consider competitive cycling. Max Miley, sponsorship manager of Richardson Bike Mart, one of the largest bike stores in the United States, said RBM has canceled every in-person event that it sponsors across the Dallas area. Nevertheless, races continue — through Zwift, an online racing platform that links cyclists using bike trainers that replicate the resistance of a real race. Riders can even feel the drafts from “nearby” bikes. “It is the most motivational indoor training tool that I ever used,” said Miley. “You’re riding with real people — everybody has their avatar. It’s a way not to be isolated.”
Zwift is good for running as well, according to Hyman. She plans to use it for training with her triathlon team. And Knaack suggested visiting RunSignup to learn about virtual races.
Jack Raglin, professor of kinesiology at Indiana University, says having a physical competitor typically produces small but meaningful increases in performance — up to 2% — and his research shows these benefits translate to virtual opponents. Other studies find that “exergaming” can improve physical activity levels.