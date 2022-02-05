NORTH HAMPTON — Wendy Goodro got COVID in December 2020. After a period of seeming recovery, she started to seriously relapse at the end of July, a decline that continued into late fall.
It was almost impossible for her to complete daily tasks like bathing or brushing her teeth. Even talking was a chore.
According to her doctors, Goodro, 47, who lives in Plaistow, was suffering from long-haul COVID — a syndrome that health experts are struggling to understand. The technical term is post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.
The January issue of the medical research journal “Cell” said these lingering symptoms, experience by a large percentage of COVID patients, constitute an emerging global crisis.
Dr. Mark R. Windt, a pulmonologist and immunologist, is tackling the mysterious syndrome at his Center for Asthma Allergy and Respiratory Disease in North Hampton.
The disease has challenged him like never before. His wife, Roxanne, who had no pre-existing conditions, almost died from COVID in 2020 and had a long-period of post-COVID ailments.
Motivated by his spouse’s near-death experience, followed by weeks of her being tethered to an oxygen supply, Windt started to hypothesize: What if the virus did more than just damage the lungs, but found its way into the nervous system, fooling our brains and shutting down certain autonomic functions like breathing?
“It turns out that there are two receptors that allow the virus to enter the cells,” he says. “One we know gets into respiratory cells, but there is thought to be a different receptor that allows the virus to enter nerve cells. We think that that is how the virus is affecting our nerves and our nervous system.”
By the time Wendy Goodro met Windt in early November 2021, she was so short of breath she needed help from her husband just to speak to the doctor and relate her recent medical history.
After a period of evaluation that included a pulmonary function test, a stress test and even a cognitive function test, Goodro began a weekly 90-minute visit to Windt’s clinic on Lafayette Road. The visits were spread over eight weeks. Each of the eight weeks included home exercises specifically designed to improve her breathing, total overall conditioning and strength.
Her sessions included work with exercise physiologists — fitness experts who work on issues like strengthening the respiratory diaphragm, the muscle across the bottom of our thoracic cavity that determines how efficiently we breathe.
“We use an ‘inspiratory muscle trainer’ to strengthen the diaphragm to make it a stronger muscle, and to help with the other muscles that are used for breathing to get stronger as well,” Windt said.
So far his treatment regimens are working. While he acknowledges that more proof is needed, Windt is carefully tracking the outcomes for each of his long COVID patients and hopes to increase his participant size to thirty or more to improve the statistical analysis.
Tracking outcomes is more than just “feeling better” he says. It includes measurements like improvement in a sustained six-minute walk, gait speed, balance, energy level, cognitive improvements and standard questionnaires that assess breathing and sense of wellness. He administers the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test before and after treatment.
Windt has treated people with impaired breathing for decades — patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and sleep apnea. His work with long COVID patients (13 so far and growing) is teaching them to breathe effectively. He says it’s not unlike teaching victims of paralysis to walk again.
“What we have been able to do is to interrupt what I think is an abnormal signal by reestablishing how to breathe correctly,” he said.
He would like to expand this test group to get more data, which he’ll present at the American Thoracic Society International conference in San Francisco from May 13-18.
Another of his long-haul COVID patients, Jill Borek, 51, who lives in Newbury, Mass., says her symptoms — difficulty breathing, chest pains and heart palpitations — are finally going away after beginning the program in October last year.
“My symptoms have shown great improvement,” she said. The treatments are “giving me my normal life back.”