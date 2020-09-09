Windham Superintendent of Schools Richard Langlois announced Wednesday that 16 Windham High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a remote-only opening day for the high school.
The change in plans came Tuesday night, just before classes began on Wednesday. Langlois said in a statement that the school will open with its intended hybrid model on Monday.
“Only the high school opened in a full remote model today and they will stay remote for the remainder of the week,” district communication liaison Natalie Jendrasko in an email Wednesday. “All other students (PK-8) will continue with their predetermined schedule for the remainder of the week.”
Earlier on Tuesday, the school’s athletic program announced the cancellation of its practices and tryouts. Hours later, parents were notified that the high school would open only for remote learning.
Langlois said the majority of the students who tested positive for COVID-19 were participating in the school’s fall athletic programs. The school district is working closely with the state Department of Health and Human Services as it continues its contact tracing efforts, he said.
“The students who have been infected and/or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive have been contacted by DHHS and will adhere to their recommended quarantine time,” Langlois said.
He said the high school and all school facilities will continue to be cleaned and disinfected daily.
“We understand the concern that all parents and community members have and we appreciate your continued patience as we monitor this ongoing situation with DHHS,” Langlois said. “We are committed to the well-being of our students, staff, and community members.”
The original plan, which administrators hope to ultimately implement next week is to rotate in-class and remote instruction for different cohorts of high-schoolers every other day.
Bus routes were limited after an emergency Sept. 2 school board meeting due to a driver shortage, which means juniors and seniors have to find their own means of transportation, and some bus stop locations were adjusted for lower grades.