CONCORD -- Winter recreation industry leaders said Wednesday they’re prepared to safely manage the growing numbers of residents and tourists eager to ski, snowmobile, snow tube or hike and escape indoor isolation during the COVID-19 surge.
Cranmore Mountain Resort had a successful “soft opening” last weekend and will be open daily starting this Saturday, President and CEO Benjamin Wilcox told U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., during a virtual discussion.
Cranmore ended its season ticket sales early because demand was even greater than last year, he said.
“We did sell more passes and faster than usual once they did get the word we were going to sell them and set a capacity for them,” Wilcox said.
Ellen Chandler, executive director with the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, said its season ticket offerings were up as well.
“We stress that once you are 50 yards from the building, hopefully your experience will be similar to what it has been before,” Chandler said.
“The indoor experience is going to be so much more different. We usually had a grandparent and a child sitting by the fire. It’s hard to see that go on hiatus for a year but that is what we are doing.”
Weekday business likely to go up
Peter Gagne, owner of Northern Extreme Snowmobile Rentals in Bartlett, said he expects business to especially grow on weekdays as many are working remotely from their first or second homes in the Mount Washington Valley.
“People are eager to get outdoors; they want to do something this winter, they want to go outside,” Gagne said. “We are nervous and just hoping there won’t be any shutdowns out there. We are booking four to six weeks out for weekends because we are having record amounts of demand.”
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said her member executives started meeting last spring to come up with operating rules that would keep skiers safe and ensure resorts could stay open through any surges in COVID-19.
The state’s reopening task force and Gov. Chris Sununu approved the strategy that includes a face covering mandate at all times except for when skiers are going downhill, capacity limits at all areas, and restrictions on people coming into lodges or leaving bags inside.
“Our mantra is know before you go,” Keeler said. “We want people to do their homework, plan ahead. There are going to be a lot of differences in how ski areas are planning their individual experiences and we want our skiers to stay informed.”
Pappas said he’s hoping that by month's end Congress and the Trump administration will come together on a COVID-19 relief package that could help this industry as it would likely include restarting the Payroll Protection Program to help subsidize the wages for employees of companies that COVID-19 has affected.
“I feel more optimistic that I have for the past eight months that something will come together,” Pappas said. “This is a real window of opportunity and given what happened in the economy, we need to help people to weather the storm.”
Tyler Ray is a founder of the Granite Backcountry Alliance, which is the fastest growing sector of the ski industry, which runs eight glade zones and four historic ski trails.
The group has created the “Ski Kind” campaign to protect these rural neighborhoods from being overrun by visitors that refuse to respect rules of etiquette, he said.
“We do have stewardship concerns; adverse behavior creates a negative impact,” Ray said. “There’s a big push from a variety of industries for people to think about their actions, be a good neighbor; it doesn’t work otherwise.”