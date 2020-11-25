With a 9:30 p.m. curfew in effect in Massachusetts, Nashua officials are exploring a similar curfew to keep Bay Staters from crossing the border to party on at Gate City bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“Our intentions in looking at a curfew were based on the fact that we have had substantial increase in our (COVID-19) cases for the past couple of months during this pandemic,” Bobbie Bagley, director of public health, said this week.
This week, the city has been hovering around 340 active COVID-19 cases, along with a nearly 7% positivity rate among those being tested and about a 5.1% hospitalization rate. Forty deaths have been reported in Nashua related to the disease.
Alderman Brandon Laws, a downtown bartender, said he has concerns about the 9:30 p.m. curfew, but he also has serious concerns about the spread of the illness.
Many businesses, particularly downtown, rely on liquor sales after 9:30 p.m., he said, suggesting that if a curfew is approved, it could be closer to 10:30 p.m. He acknowledged that since the curfew was enacted in Massachusetts, he has seen more people driving across the border at night to visit Nashua establishments.
Board of Health member Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum said she is unsure whether a curfew is the right approach, but said with people not adhering to the mask mandate, something must be done.
“We have very little time to prevent what could be a disastrous occurrence for our businesses, for our frontline people including service workers, not just in the restaurants but also in stores and in grocery delivery, and looking at something that would happen like is happening in Europe, which is a complete lockdown of everything,” said
Rich Lannan, a developer who has three restaurant tenants, said he is not a fan of the proposed curfew.
“I don’t think Nashua is a place that has lots of late-night bars, lots of nightclubs that are gathering a lot of people,” said Lannan.
Alderwoman Patricia Klee said she doesn’t think a curfew will stop residents from going out.
“I think it is just going to make them go further,” said Klee, adding they will seek out other communities that may not have as stringent regulations as Nashua.
“What worries me the most is the bars, not to pick on anyone,” said Mayor Jim Donchess, pointing to people mingling without masks while eating and drinking. He suggested that the curfew discussion be revisited again, possibly as early as Friday.