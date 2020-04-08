With temporary visitor restrictions in place at hospitals, some medical facilities are purchasing iPads and other technology devices so that patients can keep in touch with their loved ones.
At St. Joseph Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, staff has realized the importance of having the technology available and recently acquired a small supply of tablets that can be utilized by those who are ill.
“We want to help these hospitals bridge that ability for patients who are admitted to be able to communicate with their families who cannot visit them due to restrictions,” said Jamie Morse, owner of Altitude Physical Therapy, which operates at the Dynamic Strength and Conditioning facility in Nashua.
Some patients are admitted to the hospital without their phone or without a charger, said Morse, adding it can be a stressful and anxious time for those individuals desperate to speak to a spouse or child, or at least see their face.
Dynamic Strength and Conditioning is hosting an online charity workout this weekend to raise money to purchase iPads and other device chargers for the two hospitals in Nashua.
All of the donations raised from the one-hour, live workout event on youtube will be used to purchase tablets that will be distributed to the medical facilities, said Morse.
“Our goal is to get out as many iPads as we possibly can, starting with our two Nashua-based hospitals. We are hoping to impact people in a positive light during this challenging situation,” said Matt Skeffington, owner of Dynamic Strength and Conditioning. “We understand that there is going to be a rush of people in these facilities.”
These patients will be facing the COVID-19 pandemic head-on, as this could possibly be the most difficult time of their lives, according to Skeffington.
“Many of them may not be able to see their families, and we want to fix that,” he added.
The one-hour workout will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday on YouTube. Three Dynamic Strength and Conditioning coaches will be participating in the event, which is open to the public and modified for all fitness levels.
As of Wednesday, more than $3,000 was already raised toward the initiative.
Donations are voluntary at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dsc-online-charity-workout-tickets-102098639780, and the workout may be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGWAWr5Rutw&feature=youtu.be.