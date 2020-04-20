Despite being forced to cancel or postpone nine road races, John Mortimer of Millennium Running has found a new way to keep the running world engaged -- one step at a time.
“We have thousands of people that want to get out there and run and be a part of something larger than themselves. We needed to do something that was positive,” said Mortimer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation or postponement of at least nine road races hosted by Millennium Running of Bedford, including some very popular events such as the Shamrock Shuffle.
“It is stressful to run a business that is all of a sudden and literally stopped in its tracks,” said Mortimer. “But, we quickly pivoted to do something that that many people are now passionate about, and we did not want to charge anyone a dime.”
Millennium Running has been busy organizing weekly themed virtual 5K races. While definitely not traditional, the virtual road races still provide runners with the motivation they may need to hit the pavement and track some miles, according to Mortimer.
Each week, the business announces a different race theme such as a baseball theme for the opening day of Major League Baseball, or a Hawaiian or Irish theme. The virtual 5K races are part of a larger Training in Progress Challenge now offered for free by Millennium Running.
“I’ve never really loved running, so I was a little hesitant to join, but I have really enjoyed the camaraderie of this group,” said participant Emily Doyle of Bedford, adding it has brought structure and positivity during trying times.
Each week, the business posts its virtual 5K theme, runners print their race bibs and dress the part while running a 5K through their own neighborhood or custom route. Results are then submitted and posted like a traditional road race.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I joined, but this has been more fun and inspiring than I thought it would be, and it is so much more than a training plan,” said Doyle, explaining the runners, who are mostly complete strangers, are very supportive and encouraging through their online comments.
More than 1,800 people are participating in the Training in Progress Challenge, while also logging their miles daily -- not just their race miles, said Mortimer. Runners from 39 states and seven countries are participating in the initiative, according to Mortimer, who said he is pleased to still be offering something so worthwhile for runners of all levels and abilities.
“It is helping get people through this pandemic. Every day it is important for your emotional and physical well-being to exercise, even if it is just a 10-minute walk,” he said.