U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth, Delaware

President Joe Biden steps off Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

 TASOS KATOPODIS

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Biden has been holed up at the White House for more than two weeks with COVID, leading to canceled trips and events even as his symptoms stayed mild.