MANCHESTER - With warm weather in the forecast this weekend, safety officials in Manchester are asking people looking to spend time outdoors to do so responsibly.
Officials with the Manchester Emergency Operations Center, parks and police departments, and the school district issued a joint informational release Thursday reminding residents and visitors to practice social and physical distancing while outdoors in the Queen City.
All playground equipment and hard courts in Manchester, including basketball, tennis,
pickleball, and soccer mini-pitch, are closed. In accordance with Governor Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order #17, the Derryfield Country Club golf course, disc golf courses, and Crystal Lake Beach are also closed through May 4.
Anyone visiting local parks and fields is asked to observe the 6-foot social distancing recommendations. Manchester police say officers will be paying special attention to these locations and reminding people of the safety protocols regarding COVID-19.
“We would ask for the public’s cooperation during these trying times and ask that they
respect the city’s rules regarding the use of city parks and fields,” said Manchester
Police Chief Carlo Capano. “We want to encourage the public to get out and enjoy the
fresh air and exercise, but we just want them to do it safely.”
Open spaces and trails remain open for exercise and fresh air.
Anyone visiting parks and open spaces in Manchester this weekend is asked to
● Wear a cloth face mask
● Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19
● Observe the minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other
people at all times
● Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass
● Be prepared for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains