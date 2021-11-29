KEENE -- McDonald’s held its first vaccine clinic in New Hampshire Monday at its Winchester Street location in Keene.
“We’ve been doing them around the region. This is the first one actually in New Hampshire,” said Rachel Kaprielian, who works for McDonald’s U.S. Government Relations in the New England Region.
The clinic, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is one of three planned, she said. Another clinic was scheduled to be held in Concord Monday afternoon followed by a clinic in Gorham on Tuesday, she said.
Area residents were able to choose from the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as receive a booster shot if they had already been vaccinated.
The clinic was bustling with people as soon as it opened at 11 a.m.
“We have first-time people, we have booster shot people, we’ve had a kid -- the different kinds of demographics here in Keene,” Kaprielian said, adding that some people have had to be turned away for a booster because it had not been six months since their last vaccination shot.
“I’m very happy with the turnout,” said Gary McGee, district manager of the McDonald’s in Keene.
McGee was on hand to pass out coupons for free McDonald’s sandwiches, fries or ice cream to thank people for participating in the clinic.
Burton Bruce, 66, of Walpole came to the clinic with his wife so they could receive their booster shots.
“This was highly convenient. I tried to call for appointments and they are two weeks out. I didn’t want to wait until Dec 12 or 13. It was very difficult to get an appointment. A lot of websites like CVS and Walgreens wouldn’t even respond,” Burton said. “I was recently hired and they wouldn’t hire me without a vaccine. So it’s important. … This is great. I’m very thankful to McDonald’s to do this. It shows great civic presence on their part.”
The free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Keene was held by Keene McDonald’s owner/operator Peter Napoli and the New Hampshire Department of Public Health to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Kaprielian said clinics could be planned based on the response from the state and the communities.
“We’ll see how they go. We’re working with the Department of Public Health and we’ll see what kind of take away we have -- if they want to partner with us at our other McDonald’s,” she said. “There are many McDonald’s around the state. Everybody knows where they are in their communities. And it’s been a really good opportunity for our crew members, who haven’t yet been vaccinated as well, and that’s been a really big motivating factor for us -- easy access.”