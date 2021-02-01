Many Virginians aren’t using toll roads as much as before the pandemic, and the people that manage their E-ZPasses are deactivating their accounts for it.
“I’m curious how many other people this is happening to,” Brock Vergakis, a former Virginian-Pilot reporter, wrote via text along with a screenshot of a deactivation email from the operators of the transponders. “Such a pain.”
Virginia has long deactivated E-ZPass accounts after they’ve gone a year without going through a toll road. Since the pandemic is now more than 10 months old — with most people staying home more and avoiding travel — the number of people affected could be increasing.
But finding out that answer isn’t easy.
Kelly Alvord, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, referred questions from a reporter on Thursday to the E-ZPass customer service center website, which is operated by VDOT. The same day, Carley Brierre, a spokeswoman for Elizabeth River Crossings, which manages the Downtown and Midtown tunnels that connect Portsmouth to Norfolk, referred questions to VDOT because it “administers E-ZPass Virginia.”
After a 10-minute hold on the E-ZPass customer service phone line, a call taker referred the reporter to a floor manager who was not available immediately Thursday evening.
E-ZPasses are plastic transponders attached to car windshields that can be linked to a credit card and used to pay tolls without stopping, including in ERC’s tunnels or VDOT’s I-64 HOT lanes. They’re promoted as the cheapest, easiest way to pay — since many toll roads have eliminated booths, there’s often an extra charge for a motorist each time a camera scans their car’s license plate as it passes through.
They can be used in most states from North Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois and in a small chunk of Florida.
According to the E-ZPass website, accounts that are not used in one year receive an inactive account notice.
To keep the account open, drivers must respond in 30 days and say so. If they want to close it, they can do so online, then mail their transponder back or take it to a DMV office.
Any balance remaining on the account will be sent to the driver, according to the E-ZPass Virginia website.
Electronic tolling started in Virginia in 1996 as a pay option in addition to cash, but in recent years, many facilities have gone to electronic tolling only. The process has often confused drivers and left some with five-figure debts.
The deactivation of E-ZPass accounts has long frustrated motorists who, having missed a notice, think their tolls will be paid and end up with higher pay-by-plate bills instead. Adding to the annoyance for some is that state officials heavily push E-ZPass as the best way to pay, meaning even many occasional toll users sign up.
When The Pilot wrote about the issue in 2018, only two of 16 E-ZPass states, Virginia and New Hampshire, deactivated accounts for nonuse in such a short period.
The E-ZPass clause spelling out deactivation rules is buried in the fine print of a 2,200-word user agreement.
___
