A youth player who attended a hockey camp at the Rinks at Exeter earlier this month was among about a dozen players who contracted COVID-19 at a tournament in Connecticut just days earlier, according to an official from the Exeter facility.
General manager Chet Murch said he was notified by a contact tracing company that 12 to 14 players who participated in the Connecticut tournament July 31-Aug. 2 were infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
One of those players, who was unaware that his teammates had been infected, visited the Exeter rink for a hockey camp with dozens of players from New Hampshire and other New England states on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, Murch said.
“We had one kid here with no symptoms, not knowing that he carried it. He came to this rink for an event and as soon as the father was notified that 12 to 14 kids tested positive, he pulled him out of here, took him to be tested, and the kid was positive,” Murch said Thursday.
The youth was not from New Hampshire, he said.
Murch said he has discussed the positive case with state health officials. Only players from New England are allowed to play in New Hampshire, he said.
“None of those other team members came up here, and those kids that he played (with) were from the New York and New Jersey area,” Murch said of the teen who tested positive.
The board of directors for the New York State Amateur Hockey Association sent a letter to its associations informing them of the positive cases and stated that “some are sicker than others, with some players very sick; and in some cases have passed the virus on to family members and/or friends.”
The Exeter camp’s organizer notified the parents of the players with whom the infected player came into contact. Murch said they were advised to quarantine for 14 days or have their child tested.
Murch said four different teams participated in the camps with about 15 to 18 players on each. The youths were 13 to 14 years old.
“There have been no additional people that we know of who have tested positive,” he said.
The Exeter rink, which was shut down for two months before reopening, has been holding camps, games and tournaments, as it is allowed to do, Murch said.
He said the facility has taken safety precautions that include extensive cleaning. Those using the facility are also asked to wear cloth face coverings when they’re inside and unable to practice social distancing.