Sullivan County Health Care

Sullivan County Health Care tests staff for COVID-19 twice a week.

 Union Leader File

The Sullivan County nursing home is set to receive $2 million in federal funds toward an anticipated renovation that will apply lessons learned in COVID, as county nursing homes around the state are still reeling from the pandemic and workforce crisis and preparing for the future of long-term care.

Long-term care facilities were in many ways the epicenters of COVID-19, and the pandemic directed more attention and funding to long-term care. Federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act have catalyzed other projects in some of New Hampshire's county nursing homes, including a $10 million project to replace the HVAC system in the Hillsborough County nursing home, which will bring central air conditioning to the more than 250 residents there.