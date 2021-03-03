When Walumba Katanga arrived at the Catholic Medical Center Emergency Department, he had already been diagnosed with pneumonia and had just tested positive for COVID-19.
That was May 2, 2020. The next thing he remembers, it was a month later and he was in the ICU.
“I woke up and all of my body was weak — my legs, my head, my mouth. I had a catheter for dialysis, I couldn’t move my legs, and I was hungry,” Katanga said in a CMC news release.
While Katanga was in a coma, he was placed on a ventilator and his family was prepared for the worst.
“My sister called my siblings in the Congo and told them to be ready for the end. They were thinking it was a day away. (But) my wife knew I was just asleep and that God was going to save me. Then, I woke up!”
Waking up was the first step in a long recovery for the 59-year-old. Katanga was eventually moved to a step-down unit and learned how to eat again. On July 10, he was discharged to a rehabilitation hospital where he regained full use of his kidneys – something he was told might not happen. He went home on July 29 where he started physical, occupational and speech therapy.
But by Thanksgiving he had a setback and was hospitalized for severely high blood pressure. In addition to that, he continued to struggle with shortness of breath, needed an oxygen tank, and used a cane to walk. He was referred to CMC’s Pulmonary Fitness Program.
“When Walumba came to us he had a pronounced physical limp,” CMC exercise specialist Argus Murphy said in the news release. “He had to pick up his leg every time he was going to use it. He rarely does that now.”
Pulmonary fitness helps patients with chronic pulmonary conditions build strength and endurance.
These days, “we’re seeing a lot of post-COVID patients, especially the ones who were very sick,” Lorna Marshall, the Pulmonary Fitness Program supervisor said in the news release. “They’ve done very well. Walumba was the extreme. He went from his body completely shutting down to now talking about going back to work.”
Shortness of breath and weakness are common long-term effects of COVID-19. They’re also symptoms that are exceptionally difficult for people who never experienced lung problems before COVID-19.
“When you become short of breath you become anxious,” Marshall said. “That anxiety keeps you from being active and doing everyday things. Teaching patients techniques like pursed lip breathing and how to use their diaphragm empowers them to take control of their breathing and remain calm.”
“The before and after comparisons are so important,” Murphy said. “Take someone who is just breathing, in bed all day struggling. After a few weeks they realize how much more they can do, which often surprises them.”
According to the news release, the Pulmonary Fitness Program also offers a social benefit for patients who may feel very isolated.
“It’s really tough to relate to the lifestyle of having a lung condition,” Murphy said, “because other people can’t see it. They invite you to go for a walk or go bowling and you can’t keep up.”
Being in class, says Marshall, “patients build relationships and build their own support group.”
The Pulmonary Fitness Program meets twice a week for an hour at a time. Patients are also provided online educational modules that cover topics like nutrition, hand hygiene, and adaptive equipment.
Katanga made tremendous gains in the eight-week program, Murphy said.
“The first day I had him do ten minutes on the elliptical at a low level,” recalls Murphy. “Now he’s doing 35 minutes at a much higher intensity. His exercise capacity has tripled over the last two months, which is super cool to see. He’s the strongest person I’ve had in resistance training.”
He’s abandoned the cane, too. “With Argus’ help, I started to walk on my right leg,” says Katanga. “When I came home (from the hospital) I went through 15 oxygen tanks. Now, no more. I feel stronger now.”