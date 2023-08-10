COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up in the United States for the first time this year as extreme heat keeps people indoors and protection against infection fades.

COVID hospital admissions rose 43% in the last week in July from a low in the week ending June 24, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. While they’re still lower than at any other point over the past three years, public health officials across the country are urging caution about increases.