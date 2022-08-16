US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-NORMALCY-GET

Nora Burlingame, 3, sits on the lap of her mother, Dina Burlingame, and gets a high five from nurse Luann Majeed after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at UW Medical Center — Roosevelt on June 21, in Seattle, Washington.

 getty images/David Ryder

PHILADELPHIA — It’s no secret that some people stopped taking precautions against COVID-19 ages ago. With infections now at a fairly low level, a growing number say their lives have returned to normal.

That’s one of the findings in the latest survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, which has been tracking attitudes and behaviors toward COVID every few months since the spring of 2021.