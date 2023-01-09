230110-news-farnumctrvisit-07.JPG

MANCHESTER — Drug overdoses are on the rise in the state’s largest city, with a “significant percentage” occurring among homeless people, Mayor Joyce Craig said Monday.

“It’s important to note that a significant percentage of the overdoses that we are seeing right now — about 50% — are coming from individuals without a home,” Craig said during a roundtable discussion on treatment services to combat the opioid crisis.