Crisis counselors: "You are not alone"

The girl was calling from her bedroom. Her parents were downstairs, unaware of the crisis unfolding above their heads.
Distraught over things that were happening at school, the 13-year-old had taken pills. But she also called 988.
Megan Cain, a crisis counselor at Headrest in Lebanon, answered the call.
On July 16, the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) went live nationwide. People thinking about suicide or having a mental health crisis now have options at their fingertips 24/7: They can call, text or chat with a trained counselor, someone who cares.
Two agencies, Headrest and Beacon Health Options, have contracts with the state to answer 988 calls in New Hampshire.
Headrest’s Cain brings a powerful combination of professional expertise and heartfelt empathy to this critical work. She has a background in nursing, previously working in hospice care and at a children’s psychiatric hospital.
She also has had her own struggles with loss and depression.
Cain listened to the girl’s anguish and convinced her to bring her parents into the conversation. They took their daughter to an emergency room and called back a few days later to let Cain know the girl is seeing a therapist.
“It made me feel like she got the help that she needed,” Cain said.
If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, they may not need — or want — a police officer or EMS to respond, which means 911 may not be the answer. Sometimes what they need is just a caring person on the other end of the line. That’s where 988 comes in.
Jennifer O’Higgins, senior policy analyst for behavioral health at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the goal is to treat behavioral health crises as the emergencies they are.
“Mental health care is as important as physical health care, and it impacts our outcomes for our bodies and our minds,” she said. “If I had a broken arm, would I sit with it by myself or would I go in and get care?”
“If we have crisis response for our physical health conditions, why don’t we for our mental health conditions?” she asked.
Now we do.
Last January, seven months before the 988 lifeline went live nationally, DHHS created the Rapid Response Access Point lifeline (833-710-6477), which offers immediate, 24/7 access to mental health and/or substance use crisis support via telephone, text and chat services.
That line is still available for New Hampshire residents. But now you also can just call 988 to get help.
“There is no wrong number to call, and you will be helped by the person who answers,” O’Higgins said.
Pointing the way
Headrest has operated a crisis line in the Upper Valley for more than 50 years, according to Al Carbonneau, the hotline manager. The job still involves helping people through whatever crisis they’re in, but now Headrest is connected to a wider system of care that includes mobile crisis teams, 211 operators and local health centers, he said.
“It’s not our job on the hotline to fix somebody,” Carbonneau said. “Our job is to get them to a point where they have options, and we point them in the right direction.”
Carbonneau, a kindly man with a fondness for Hawaiian shirts, has worked at Headrest for the better part of 20 years. “There’s nothing better than when you answer the phone and you have somebody crying and by the end of the call, they’re laughing with you,” he said.
“There is no instant fix,” he said. “But there is help, and there is hope. That’s what we try to do, is instill hope in people.”
In addition to the counselors who answer calls, Headrest has two staff members working remotely who handle chats and texts. Most of those come from youngsters: the average age is 11 to 15, Carbonneau said.
Beacon Health Options has 20 counselors working remotely who answer New Hampshire calls made to both 988 and the state’s Rapid Response line.
Eric Eason, Beacon’s representative for the state’s crisis program, came to New Hampshire in December from Georgia, where a 24/7 crisis lifeline was created in response to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
Eason said there’s a clear advantage to dialing 988: “It’s very difficult to remember a 10-digit number when you’re in a moment of crisis.”
The system is designed so that “crisis” is defined by the caller, he said. “It essentially means if you call us and say you need help, we accept that is the case and we’ll do everything we can to help you,” he said.
Doing this work involves a sort of “triage,” to first determine a person’s level of safety, Eason said. “We do an assessment not only of their state of mind and their current symptoms, we also do an assessment of their current level of coping skills,” he said.
Eason, who used to work on a mobile response team, said he’s found what most people in crisis need is “connection and understanding.”
Three-quarters of those who call a crisis line, Eason said, “feel that their situation has been resolved and they feel essentially improved at the end of engaging with our staff.”
For the other 25%, he said, resources are available, such as mobile crisis teams, drug treatment programs and urgent care.
Preventing the worst
Headrest’s Al Carbonneau said many callers are hesitant at first, insisting that they’re not suicidal. “It’s the national suicide prevention lifeline,” Carbonneau tells them. “If I can stop you from getting there, so much the better.”
The hotline is now called the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to underscore that point.
Carbonneau said he’s been there himself, and he shares that with those who call. “This is how I know that it can change,” he says. “This is how I know it can get better.”
“It doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s hard. It takes effort and energy, and as long as you’re willing to do that, it’s going to change for you,” he tells his callers.
Sometimes helping someone means calling first responders, Carbonneau said, “When the person, no matter what you say, still wants to die.
“They have access to whatever means, they have a plan, the intent is there, and nothing you say is changing it,” he said.
The counselors speak with affection about the “regulars” who call in. One woman, Carbonneau said, tells him she just needs to “vent.”
If a counselor tries to interject with advice, he said, “She will get upset with them and say, ‘I just need you to listen.’”
“We have become part of their coping skills,” Carbonneau said. “We’ve become one of the things they can do when they’re feeling that way.”
O’Higgins from DHHS said there’s a link between suicide and loneliness.
“Connection is prevention,” O’Higgins said. “So if they’re calling and they’re getting Al and they’re talking to him every day, he may be saving their lives. It may not feel like this active rescue and yet he absolutely may be saving their lives.”
Cain said she knows what it’s like to feel hopeless and alone.
“I tried to commit suicide on the night of my mom’s funeral,” she said.
She didn’t know about the suicide prevention hotline at the time, but she wishes she had.
“I felt very isolated,” she said. “It probably would have helped a lot. I could have been steered to therapy or a bereavement class.”
How strong is she feeling now? She smiles and rolls up her sleeve to show the tattoo on her left arm: “Unbreakable.”
“But it took a lot of work and a lot of time,” she said.
Listening for support
When the Federal Communications Commission established rules for the new 988 system, it decided not to require the kind of geo-location that enables the 911 system to see a caller’s address. Some mental health advocates worried that people might not call if their location was identified and they couldn’t remain anonymous, O’Higgins from DHHS said.
So the 988 system routes calls according to area codes, to more than 200 local crisis call centers in a nationwide network. That’s why many calls that come in to New Hampshire counselors are from out of state, from people who used to live here and still have 603 phone numbers. Counselors are trained to connect people with resources in their local area.
Calls even come in from overseas. In recent weeks, Headrest counselors have talked with people in Germany, South Korea, France and Austria. Carbonneau figures the callers look up crisis centers online and find Headrest.
Cain recently got a call from a young woman from Ukraine who was a refugee in another country. “She was having all kinds of issues,” Cain said. “She called for support.”
A woman who called from Germany was trapped in a marriage with domestic violence and alcoholism, Carbonneau said, but she resisted his efforts to connect her with services in her community. “She just wanted to talk, so that’s what I did,” he said. “I listened.”
At the Headrest office, the phone rings, and Cain recognizes the number. It’s one of her regulars, calling from Seattle.
The young man had called earlier, telling Cain he had just used heroin.
But this time he tells her he has an appointment with a therapist, he’s found a place to live, and he’s feeling good about things. “I’m going through a transformation,” he says.
Cain reminds him that he’s been talking about getting sober.
“I think that’s going to happen,” he says. “I haven’t been sober for so long, I know I’ll be a better me.”
She promises to check in with him the next day, and they hang up.
Minutes later, he calls back. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for being here,” he tells her.
It’s the fifth time he’s called today, and she ends the call sooner this time. “I will talk to you tomorrow,” she says, gently but firmly.
Cain looks pensive after she hangs up. “I hope that he does get a place and he does get sober,” she says.
O’Higgins from DHHS has a message for people who are struggling: “You’re not alone.”
“Many people have dark thoughts and feelings,” she said. “People go on to get well, so you don’t have to feel like this forever.”
Her advice: “Call early; call often. Call every day if that’s what you need.
“But never worry alone.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat at: 988lifeline.org.
To reach a mobile crisis team or find inpatient treatment options through New Hampshire’s Rapid Response Access Point, call/text 833-710-6477 or visit: nh988.com.