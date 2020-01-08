The combination of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Catholic Medical Center would help fight off an “existential threat” from out-of-state competition and protect the state’s only academic medical center, according to a filing with the Attorney General’s office.
The health care systems expect to save between $12.5 million and $32 million over three years with a “consolidated and uniform supply chain.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in Lebanon and GraniteOne Health, which operates CMC in Manchester, announced in September they had reached an agreement nine months after signing a letter of intent. They have spent the past year looking at the needs of patients and the communities they serve.
“The proposed combination will not only deliver the right care, at the right time, at the right place, it will be New Hampshire-based care,” the filing reads.
The regulatory approval process is expected to take between six and 18 months.
“We look forward to the regulatory review process as an opportunity to demonstrate to New Hampshire how our combined system will enhance health care in the state, increase access to services, and support the hospitals that our communities and patients know and trust,” the two groups said in a joint statement. “By working more closely together, we can deliver New Hampshire patients more convenient, high-quality care, closer to home.”
The combination differs significantly from a 2010 proposed affiliation in that each of the parties will retain its separate legal identity and ownership.
“The proposed combination will not just lower costs by attracting patients currently going out-of-state to high-cost Massachusetts providers, but also by increasing services at lower-cost locations in the system, such as treating patients now traveling to D-HH’s academic medical center in Lebanon at CMC in Manchester,” said the filing, which mentions the expansion of Mass General Brigham, formerly known as Partners Healthcare, into southern New Hampshire.
The combination will help support Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s academic medical center, which is considered one of the smallest and most rural in the nation, according to the filing.
According to the agreement, the two health systems have nearly 2,500 physicians, handle more than 2.1 million outpatient visits a year and record total operating revenues of about $2.7 billion annually. Officials aren’t calling the move a merger, but rather a combination of financial, administrative and clinical systems.
“To sustain its essential education and research programs, D-HH must preserve and grow its access to patients, which it can achieve by establishing a greater presence in southern New Hampshire, which is home to most of the state’s population and is the only region in the state with a rising population,” the filing reads.
The fully integrated health system will increase access to care and expand services that address rural areas, obesity and opioid epidemics and the state’s aging population.
The combined entities will be renamed “Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne” with a 15-member board of trustees.
Joanne M. Conroy, CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will serve as the system’s CEO and president for the northern region (Region I) of the state. The southern region (Region II) will be managed by Joseph Pepe, CEO of GraniteOne and CMC.
“One of the primary responsibilities of the D-HH GO is to ensure that the collective resources of the combined system are used to address as effectively as possible the health care needs of all the communities served by the combined system,” the filing reads.
As part of the agreement, Bishop Peter Libasci issued a “nihil obstat,” or declaration of no objection, according to a statement. Under the combination terms, Catholic Medical Center would maintain its Catholic model of care, including not performing abortions or sterilizations.
“The ultimate responsibility for preserving CMC’s Catholic identity, analyzing the moral consideration of collaborative arrangement, and interpreting and applying (Ethical and Religious Directives) and Canon Law rest solely with the diocesan bishop,” the filing reads.
CMC’s expansion project in Manchester will continue under the agreement and not exceed $200 million. By joining the group, GraniteOne will save approximately $470,000 with lower borrowing rates. This amounts to a savings of $188,000 a year for the expansion project.
“Because CMC and D-HH had been working together for so long, they each understood very clearly and quickly the strategic and community benefits of working together in a more integrated manner,” the filing reads. “ CMC and D-HH also had a good understanding of the other’s respective cultures and culture compatibility.”
In September, the Attorney General’s office blocked a proposed merger between the parent companies of Exeter Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, because it would likely decrease competition and increase the cost of health care on the Seacoast.
in the filing, CMC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock say their combination would not hurt health care competition in New Hampshire.
For more information go to ForAHealthierNH.org.