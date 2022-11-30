Dartmouth-Hitchcock Bedford plans

A rendering of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic’s proposed new Bedford building, which is in limbo after the town voted for a new zoning amendment limiting the size of buildings in the Performance Zone.

 dartmouth-hitchcock

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic continues to fight the town of Bedford over its request to be exempt from property taxes as a charitable organization.

A lawsuit was filed in September in Hillsborough County Superior Court, following others filed the past two years.