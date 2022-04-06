Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic has asked to delay a hearing on a proposed medical office in Bedford after voters approved zoning changes limiting the size of such facilities.
Last month, town residents overwhelmingly approved a zoning amendment to limit the expansion of large medical centers in the town’s Performance Zone to no more than two stories, with a total building size not to exceed 20,000 square feet.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock wants to build a 49,000-square-foot building located at Ridgewood and Kilton roads. The project was set to go before the planning board on April 18. The hearing is now set for June 13, according to the planning board agenda.
The zoning amendment, placed on the ballot by citizen petition, was intended to make sure the town maximizes tax revenue in its main commercial district, its backers said.
The clinic is prepared to talk to the planning board about its nonprofit status and “potential payments,” Audra Burns, senior manager of media relations, said in a statement last week.
Under the new zoning amendment, property owners can ask for waivers, which the planning board can grant if it agrees it’s in the district’s best interest — which petition supporters say likely means agreeing to pay full taxes.
The Performance Zone runs along South River Road and includes Whole Foods and the Market and Main development.