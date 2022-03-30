Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic hopes for a waiver to build a 49,000-square-foot medical office in Bedford after a recent zoning change.
Earlier this month, Bedford residents overwhelmingly approved a zoning amendment to limit the expansion of large medical centers in the town’s Performance Zone to no more than two stories, with a total building size not to exceed 20,000 square feet.
The amendment, placed on the ballot by citizen petition, was intended to make sure the town maximizes tax revenue in its main commercial district, its backers said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic sued the town in 2020 after being denied a charitable property tax exemption for its property at 25 South River Road, which in part prompted the citizen petition.
The planning board will hear the D-H proposal on April 18.
The clinic is prepared to talk to the planning board about its nonprofit status and “potential payments,” said Audra Burns, senior manager of media relations.
Under the new zoning amendment, property owners can ask for waivers, which the planning board can grant if it agrees it’s in the district’s best interest — which petition supporters say likely means agreeing to pay full taxes.
The Performance Zone runs along South River Road and includes Whole Foods and the Market and Main development.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, a nonprofit and the state’s largest private employer, is preparing to expand its services on 14 acres it owns off Kilton Road. D-H filed for a waiver on March 14 — less than a week after the amendment passed.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock wants to build a two-story medical office building, with the second floor left vacant for future expansion, according to the application.
“This will allow adequate operation space for a medical clinic to service the surrounding community,” the application reads.
The state-of-the-art ambulatory clinic will help Dartmouth-Hitchcock expand its “advanced pediatric, family and women’s health care,” Burns said in a statement.
“We look forward to completing this planning work with the town, including the recognition of our 501c3 nonprofit status and potential payments,” she said.
The amendment passed, 3,222-1,772, on March 8.
Bill Greiner, one of the petition architects, said the voters sent a clear message about wanting Dartmouth-Hitchcock to pay its fair share of taxes. Greiner is a real estate developer and founder of Primary Bank.
“If they don’t offer up to pay the full taxes then I suspect the planning board will simply deny the waiver. The ball is in Dartmouth’s court; the residents of Bedford overwhelmingly voted for the amendment and the tax issue is front and center in everyone’s minds,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
The planning board supported the amendment.
A group from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, DocsAgainst3.com, opposed the amendment, saying it will limit patient choice and convenient access, restrict competition in a dangerous and arbitrary way and force patients to travel outside the community.