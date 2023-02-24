Sukhumweed marijuana dispensar

An employee smokes a joint at Sukhumweed marijuana dispensary in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Months after Thailand became the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis, weed-related businesses are already changing its cityscapes. Neon-lit signs with cannabis leaves are now a common sight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, and the drug is seeping into everything from food to drinks and cosmetics, bolstered by the promise of revenue from weed tourism.  

 Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

Using marijuana every day increases the risk of developing heart disease, U.S. researchers found, adding to an increasingly complex picture about the drug's health impact.

The results released Friday showed daily cannabis users were 34% more likely to have coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease, compared with those who never used the drug. The findings will be presented at a cardiology conference in March.