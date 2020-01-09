CONCORD — It’s against state law to restrain a child in a way that interferes with his or her breathing, but in a report released Thursday, the Office of the Child Advocate said New Hampshire residential treatment centers still restrain children in a face-down position that can limit breathing.
Of 43 instances of restraint reported between August 2018 and July 2019, 20 were instances where a child was held face-down on the ground.
The child advocate's report addressed use of restraint and seclusion at the state's residential treatment facilities, institutions where children are placed that include nursing facilities, treatment for substance use and mental health, and the Sununu Youth Services Center juvenile detention.
The child advocate is a state agency that provides oversight of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, and the report addressed restraint and seclusion at New Hampshire's 23 DCYF-certified institutions.
Between 2014 and 2018, there were more than 20,000 reported instances of restraint and seclusion in these facilities — about 15,000 uses of restraint, and 5,000 uses of seclusion. Treatment centers do not report every time they restrain a child, however, because state law says a brief restraint need not be reported.
The Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield had the highest number of restraints in the five-year period the Office of the Child Advocate studied, with 3,408.
The report notes a potential conflict between the state law banning dangerous restraints, and the continued use of face-down, or "prone" restraints.
Moreover, the report said, restraints and seclusion do not help children behave better.
"The debate about the legality of prone restraints serves only to distract from the fact that prone restraints have been definitively determined to be dangerous and dehumanizing," the report states. It pointed out that being restrained can bring children back to a time when they were abused, and noted children in the state's residential treatment facilities have a rate of post-traumatic stress disorder twice that of combat veterans."
The Child Advocate's report said there was a movement within DCYF and at the institutions around New Hampshire to reduce the use of restraint and seclusion. The use of restraints and seclusion became less common between 2015 and 2018, according to the report.