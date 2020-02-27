Fourteen students from Dartmouth College are monitoring themselves for signs of COVID-19 after a recent visit to northern Italy and the school's Rome program is getting cut short.
The students being monitored are in France where they are studying as part of the school’s French Language Arts program, and not currently at the Hanover campus, according to Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications. The students in the French program made a trip to northern Italy as the novel coronavirus started to show up in that region.
The French language students are not going to class while they monitor themselves for signs of symptoms, but the French language program will continue, according to Lawrence. The Italian language program, however, is going to wrap up in Rome ahead of schedule, she told students in an email about the program.
“Recognizing the uncertainty associated with the recent increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northern Italy, and out of an abundance of caution, the College has decided to conclude the Italian LSA+ early. Professor (Tania) Convertini is making arrangements for you to remotely complete the program and receive full credit for all three courses,” Lawrence wrote.
Classes in Rome will conclude at the end of this week and students are being encouraged to get flights back to the United States as soon as possible. Lawrence said that the school will reimburse students for any airline ticket fees associated with changing their travel schedule.
“While we continue to feel that the risk of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to students on our program in Italy remains low, we are concerned about the potential for disruption to the program should the number of cases in Italy continue to grow,” she said in the email to students.
Dartmouth is already making preparations for returning students who may have been exposed to the virus.
“We continue to work closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to follow their recommendations,” she said. “College management groups are meeting daily to monitor and respond to this very fluid situation.”