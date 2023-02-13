LEBANON — High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke, heart disease and kidney disease. Many people are not aware that they have high blood pressure and need treatment. For some patients, lifestyle changes including diet, weight loss and exercise can bring their blood pressure to a healthier level, while others may also need medications.

“If you have recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, started or changed blood pressure medications, you may want to check your blood pressure every day,” said Merle L. Myerson, MD, EdD, FACC, head of the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Program & Lipid Clinic within the Heart & Vascular Center at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. “If your blood pressure has improved and is stable, less frequent checks are needed.”