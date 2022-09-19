Charles Cappetta

Charles Cappetta, M.D., Dartmouth Health Children’s pediatrician and children’s health advocate, center, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Sandi Van Scoyoc Legacy Award by the New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation. Cappetta was honored in a ceremony at Dartmouth Health’s regional administrative office in Bedford in June, where Gail Garceau, president of the New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation, right, presented him with the award and a $2,500 check, which he donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children New Hampshire . CASA NH president and CEO Marty Sink, left, was on hand to accept the donation.

 Provided by Dartmouth Health

A local pediatrician was recently honored for his years–long dedication to the health and well-being of children in New Hampshire.

Dr. Charles Cappetta, a Dartmouth Health Children’s pediatrician, was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Sandi Van Scoyoc Legacy Award by the New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation, a leading funder for children’s health in the state.