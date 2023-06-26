Dartmouth Health doctors help to launch emergency medicine in remote Bhutan

Dr. Melanie R. Watts and Dr. Kathleen S. White pose for a photo with Bhutanese colleagues.

 Provided by Dartmouth Health

Two Dartmouth Health physicians are at the forefront of bringing life-saving emergency medical education to Bhutan, a south Asian country on the eastern edge of the Himalayas.

As part of their efforts, they have launched a pioneering exchange program to send doctors-in-training from Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) to Bhutan and, eventually, bring their Bhutanese counterparts to DHMC for similar exchanges.