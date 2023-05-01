Nationally and in our communities, many young people are experiencing increases in anxiety, depression, trauma and suicidal ideation, resulting in a widely recognized youth mental health crisis.
The rate of major depressive episodes among U.S. adolescents increased by more than 52% between 2005 and 2017, and the number of teen suicide attempts in the U.S. increased dramatically between 2019 and 2021.
Increased anxiety from social media, violence in schools, and COVID isolation, on top of the existing pressures of adolescence, have created an alarming situation in the mental health of America’s teens.
Dartmouth Health will soon launch a new Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) virtual educational series to provide tools for school staff, coaches, and community youth leaders to better support the increasing number of youth under stress and in distress.
“Recognizing and Responding to Youth in Distress” will equip participants with information and resources to help those in the community address this youth mental health crisis affecting schools, camps, faith communities and teams.
Planned sessions for this webinar series include:
May 2: Recognizing youth in distress.
May 16: What might we be seeing? The underlying causes.
May 30: What can we do about it? Building resiliency and connection.
June 13: Getting help when we need it: Resources and working with families.
June 20: Topic to be determined.
“It’s never been easy to be a teenager, but today’s young people are inundated with stressors in their daily lives that previous generations have not seen, and have little escape from it all due to social media,” said Jackie Pogue, MPH, MA, research project manager at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice and one of the organizers of this ECHO.
“Trusted adults who serve as leaders for teens are in a unique situation to identify the warning signs of a crisis and make all the difference in a young person’s life. Through this ECHO, we hope to empower community leaders to better understand the issues and effectively help youth in mental health distress.”
All five sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required and free of charge.