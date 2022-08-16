The explosive global outbreak of monkeypox has occurred while the medical community is transitioning its COVID-19 pandemic response from its emergency phase.
The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern; additionally, the Biden administration has also declared the virus a public health emergency in the United States.
Attention must now be turned to all available emerging evidence to control this crisis.
In response to the current situation with monkeypox, Dartmouth Health has planned a new Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) titled “Just in Time: Testing, Vaccination, and Treatment for Monkeypox.”
This educational series will offer a “crash course” on the epidemiology, strategies for prevention and medical countermeasures related to monkeypox. Clinicians, nurses and nursing assistants, physician assistants, medical assistants, and anyone with interest is invited to register for this virtual three-session course.
Planned sessions for this ECHO include:
Aug. 17: Efficient, effective testing.
Aug. 24: Vaccine: PEP and PrEP. (This session will be followed by an additional 30-minute training on administrating intradermal vaccination. Individuals who are qualified to administer vaccines, are supervising a team that does, or want to be able to address patients’ concerns about the administration are urged to take part in this bonus portion.)
Aug. 31: Treatment: TPOXX and beyond.
“We have all seen in the last two and a half years just how quickly and drastically viral diseases can infect large swaths of the population, impacting nearly every part of our lives,” said Jessica L. Swain, MBA, MLT, CIC, director of Infection Prevention and Control at Dartmouth Health. “Unlike with COVID-19, we have seen monkeypox before, and therefore are at an advantage when it comes to tackling this outbreak head-on. My hope is that participants in this ECHO will feel empowered to do their part to help stop this epidemic in its tracks.”
All three sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required and free of charge.