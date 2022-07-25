LEBANON — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), a member of Dartmouth Health, has been designated by the Parkinson’s Foundation as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence, following an extensive review process. DHMC is one of just 47 Centers of Excellence around the world and 37 nationwide, and the only one in northern New England.
In its review, the Parkinson’s Foundation highlighted several areas where DHMC especially excelled in its care for Parkinson’s patients, including a person-centered, comprehensive and integrated approach to care, education and research; exceptional communication and collaboration with the team, external providers, patients and families; a state-of-the-art neurosurgery facility; and the Dartmouth Centers for Health & Aging’s Aging Resource Center, which provides workshops, wellness programs and advance care planning.
“We are so proud and honored to receive this designation,” said Melanie L. Del Frari, MSN, APRN, clinical coordinator for Dartmouth Health’s Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program. “It is truly humbling to work alongside such dedicated professionals caring for such a special patient population. All of our work at Dartmouth Health —from nursing to social work, physical therapy to pharmacy — is dedicated to making sure our patients with Parkinson’s disease receive exemplary care.”
To be designated as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence, a medical center must have a specialized team of neurologists, movement disorder specialists, physical and occupational therapists, mental health professionals and others who are up to date on the latest Parkinson’s medications, therapies and research. Each center is required to meet rigorous care, clinical research, professional training, community education and outreach criteria.