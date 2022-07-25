Dartmouth

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

 Meghan Pierce/Union Leader Correspondent

LEBANON — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), a member of Dartmouth Health, has been designated by the Parkinson’s Foundation as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence, following an extensive review process. DHMC is one of just 47 Centers of Excellence around the world and 37 nationwide, and the only one in northern New England.

In its review, the Parkinson’s Foundation highlighted several areas where DHMC especially excelled in its care for Parkinson’s patients, including a person-centered, comprehensive and integrated approach to care, education and research; exceptional communication and collaboration with the team, external providers, patients and families; a state-of-the-art neurosurgery facility; and the Dartmouth Centers for Health & Aging’s Aging Resource Center, which provides workshops, wellness programs and advance care planning.