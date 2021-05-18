The state’s largest hospital group, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, held a ceremony to formally open a new ambulatory surgery center in Manchester on Wednesday, part of the hospital’s push into southern New Hampshire and its potential merger with Catholic Medical Center’s parent company.
Ambulatory surgery centers are places where patients can get minor surgeries — smaller procedures that need less than a day’s recovery. There are several ambulatory surgery centers around the state. Some, like the new Dartmouth-Hitchcock center, are affiliated with a hospital, but some exist independently or are part of for-profit businesses specializing in surgery centers.
The new facility, an addition of 91,000 square feet and six operating rooms, will employ about 100 people, said Maria Padin, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s chief medical officer for southern New Hampshire.
Those 100 will be in addition to about 500 clinicians who already work for the hospital in affiliated practices from the Concord area to the Massachusetts border.
“We feel this is an area where we can continue to expand,” Padin said, noting that southern New Hampshire is the most populous and fastest-growing part of the state.
Earlier this year, Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Catholic Medical Center’s Manchester-based parent company, GraniteOne, said they were still pursuing a merger after the pandemic put the brakes on the deal. Catholic Medical Center’s President Alex Walker attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Edward A. Stansfield, chair of the board of trustees, said he saw the new surgery center as a key part of fulfilling the hospital’s mission.
Padin said it tends to be cheaper for patients to get minor surgeries at a freestanding surgery center.
And, she said Dartmouth’s surgery center will accept Medicare and Medicaid insurance. Not all ambulatory surgery centers accept the government-administered health insurance programs.
There was also a groundbreaking for an ADA-compliant playground at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) playground. Present at the event was Elliot Perry of Bedford, a CHaD ambassador who raised money for the project.