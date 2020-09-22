Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened a Donor Milk Depot and Dispensary at its Women’s Health Resource Center in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.
“Pasteurized donor human milk was simply not on the radar before," Lisa Lamadriz, RN, lactation services coordinator at D-H, said in a news release. "Fortunately, it is now recognized as an important part of health care for infants and their families.”
A donor milk depot is a community location where screened milk donors can drop off donor human milk for shipment to the milk bank.
According to the news release, mothers from the Upper Valley area will now be able to drop off their milk at the Lebanon depot for shipment to the milk bank, after first registering with Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast.
A donor milk dispensary is an outpatient location where a family whose baby has a prescription for pasteurized human donor milk can fill the prescription and take home the milk.
Currently, babies at 11 New Hampshire hospitals can receive pasteurized donor human milk while hospitalized, the news release states. However, once a baby leaves the hospital, if the baby still needs milk, the family must pick up the pasteurized donor human milk in person from a dispensary, or by placing an order to be shipped overnight from Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast in Newton, Mass.
"Donations from mothers who have more milk than their babies need are screened, pasteurized, and tested at the milk bank, and then then dispensed to babies whose mothers do not have enough milk for them," the news release states.
The Women's Health Resource Center maintains an average of 150 bottles of donor milk. Donor milk may be obtained via prescription from the dispensary, regardless of if the patient is a D-H patient.
Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast now has five dispensaries in four states, including two in New Hampshire -- at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and LRGHealthcare Mothers' Milk Center in Belmont.