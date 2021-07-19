The 40th Prouty raised more than $4 million in support of cancer research and patient and family support services at Dartmouth’s and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
This year’s Prouty was a hybrid event, with supporters participating virtually from June 1-July 11, and golfing, cycling and walking July 9-11. More than 2,500 participants and volunteers joined the effort.
“I’ve never experienced anything like The Prouty before coming here as the director of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center,” Steven D. Leach, MD, said in a news release. “It is inspiring the way our community gets involved and rallies around the Cancer Center to support cancer research and patient and family support services.”
“This year’s event and fundraising effort was astonishing. I was thrilled to ride 100 miles with a dedicated group of Cancer Center supporters and cancer survivors,” he said.
The Prouty began in 1982 when four Norris Cotton Cancer Center nurses, inspired by the courage of their patient, Audrey Prouty, committed to cycling 100 miles through the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
“Cancer is personal and impacts too many people we love. For 40 years our community has come together to change that and to make a difference,” said Jaclynn Rodriguez, executive director for the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center. “The Prouty brings hope and care to cancer patients and their families, and for all future generations.”
According to the news release, the level of virtual participation meant large groups of people creating their own Prouty. All around the country people participated by rowing, hiking, kayaking, gravel riding and 100-mile bike rides.
Since its inception, The Prouty has raised more than $46 million to support cancer research and patient and family support services. To learn more and to register, visit www.theprouty.org.