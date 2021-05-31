By 2030, the most lethal form of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, is projected to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
Not only are therapeutic options limited, but nearly half of such patients who have their tumors removed surgically experience disease recurrence within a year, even with chemotherapy. For more advanced stages, approximately one-third of patients have a limited response to chemotherapy.
Researchers at Dartmouth’s and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center said they are developing the first ever epigenetic precision medicine approach to pancreatic cancer.
Epigenetic therapy is therapy that can reactivate regulatory genes in chemo-resistant tumors to make the tumors responsive to chemotherapy.
According to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock news release, the discovery will allow physicians to use a tailored approach, known as precision medicine, to insure better outcomes and quality of life for patients.
Led by Norris Cotton Cancer Center Director Steven D. Leach, MD, and senior research scientist in the Leach laboratory, Surajit Dhara, PhD, in collaboration with colleagues at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, the team’s discoveries will help predict those patients who will benefit from traditional chemotherapy and those who may need and benefit from an alternative regimen.
Although there are nine FDA-approved epigenetic drugs, and more in the pharmaceutical pipeline, a means of distinguishing tumors that would benefit from this type of reprogramming therapy is still lacking.
“We currently appear to be at the start of a new era in which epigenetic reprogramming will become increasingly relied upon to optimize therapeutic effectiveness in multiple tumor types,” Leach said in a news release.
“We have a discovery and an invention coming from this work,” Dhara said. “By investigating all epigenetic elements that regulate genes in PDAC (pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma), we discovered that only about 1,092 elements are associated with chemotherapy resistance and early recurrence of this disease. Of those, 723 elements are silenced in chemo-resistant tumors and are optimally predictive.”
To translate this knowledge into the clinic, Leach and Dhara invented a technology platform that assesses gene regulatory elements as a means to predict chemotherapy response and the potential benefit of epigenetic therapy in patients.
According to the news release, the technology is DNA-based and can potentially be performed on fine-needle aspiration specimens collected from tumors at the time of diagnosis.