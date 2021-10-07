A research team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been approved for a $32.7 million funding award for a large study on colonoscopy versus stool-based testing for those 70 and older.
“Results will bring meaningful change in the delivery of colorectal cancer prevention for older adults with a history of colon polyps by offering a safe and convenient alternative to colonoscopy,” said Audrey H. Calderwood, MD, director of the Comprehensive Gastroenterology Center.
Calderwood is leading the study.
The associate professor of medicine of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice (TDI) at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth said that colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States.
“In addition, we will gather information on important patient-centered outcomes, including satisfaction with and trust in testing, cancer worry, perceived cancer susceptibility and emotional benefits of surveillance,” Calderwood said in a new release.
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) selected Calderwood’s study through a competitive review process in which patients, caregivers and other stakeholders joined scientists to evaluate the proposals.
PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers, and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions.
“The study has the potential to fill an important evidence gap relevant to a range of health care decision-makers and help them better assess their care options,” said PCORI Executive Director Nakela L. Cook, MD, MPH. “We look forward to following the study’s progress and working with Dr. Calderwood to share her results.”
Co-investigators on the study include Douglas J. Robertson, MD, MPH, chief of gastroenterology at the White River Junction VA, and professor of medicine at TDI, and Karen E. Schifferdecker, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Program Design and Evaluation at Dartmouth, and associate professor of community and family medicine at TDI.
“I am very excited to work together with our team of patient partners and stakeholders, including primary care providers, advocacy organizations, medical system and population health representatives, and payors on this important project,” Calderwood said in a news release.
The award has been approved pending completion of a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff and issuance of a formal award contract.